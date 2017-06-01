Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that Aaron Graff has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and made a member of the Ferring Group Executive Board, effective immediately.

Aaron Graff joined Ferring in 2002 as Vice President Global Marketing, Business Development, and Medical Affairs, based in Copenhagen, Denmark. After leading the acquisition and integration of Israeli biopharmaceutical company BTG in 2005, he relocated his team to the newly established Ferring International Center in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, where he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Asia Region and Global Marketing. Since 2010, Graff has led Ferring's U.S. operations from its U.S headquarters in New Jersey, first as Chief Operating Officer and since 2016 as Chief Executive Officer.

"Under Aaron's leadership in the United States, our U.S. business grew at double-digit rates," said Michel Pettigrew, President of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "His broad, global professional experience and track record make him uniquely qualified for this important role."

Prior to joining Ferring, Graff worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb for over 17 years in a variety of sales, marketing and commercial operations management positions.

Ends

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:

Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global markets. A leader in reproductive and maternal health, Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the company's research and development investment goes towards finding innovative treatments to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. The company also identifies, develops and markets innovative products in the areas of urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries. For further information on Ferring or its products, visit www.ferring.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005645/en/

Contacts:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Lindsey Rodger

Tel. +41 (0) 58 451 40 23

lindsey.rodger@ferring.com

or

Carine Julen

Tel. +41 58 301 01 78

carine.julen@ferring.com