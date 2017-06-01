Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-06-01 11:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN and NEW YORK, NY - BTS GROUP AB (publ), - BTS, a leading global strategy implementation firm, has recently been engaged by a global industrial company to partner on the development and implementation of a company-wide leadership development program. With the program targeting all leaders of the organization globally over the next two years, the deal is valued up to 10 MUSD.



The goal of the initiative is to create a common way of leading and a common language of leadership across all of the global organizations' leaders, from the executive committee to frontline leaders. The program will focus on building engagement, trust and collaboration, as well as developing the capabilities for leading change, living the company's values, and achieving great business results. These learnings and capabilities are expected to improve net employee satisfaction and help transform the leadership culture to become more agile, effective, and people-centered.



Three separate but related solutions have been designed for the three levels of leaders (frontline leaders, mid-level leaders and senior leaders). Each program is a yearlong "learning journey" that uses a blend of assessment, virtual exercises and in-person workshops to engage and develop leaders. The programs also leverage BTS' digital Changr app to increase participant engagement, ensure action and drive execution. Through assessments at the beginning and end of their learning journey, every leader will receive a detailed feedback report to help them better measure their progress and deliver actionable, relevant insights.



"We are very pleased to have been selected by this globally leading industrial company for a business-critical, company-wide leadership development program," says Henrik Ekelund, Founder and CEO of BTS. "The significant scope and scale of the project is a testament to the power of learning journeys for leadership development, and shows how innovative and impactful the blend of different tools and learning methodologies being used really is."



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.



We serve a wide range of client needs, including:



-- Assessment centers for talent selection and development -- Strategy alignment and execution -- Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs -- On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com and Unilever.



BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.



