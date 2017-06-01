Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-06-01 / 10:35 Investment community names the best in European IR _IR Magazine_, the global voice for investor relations, announces the short lists for the IR Magazine Awards - Europe 2017, with winners to be announced at the gala event in London on June 21. Making up the short lists for some of the most coveted categories of the night - best overall investor relations and best investor relations officer - are big names such as last year's best overall IR (large cap) winner, AstraZeneca, as well as firms such as Iberdrola, Deutsche Post DHL, Hugo Boss and 2014 winner of the best IR for an IPO category, Moncler. The winners of these categories, as well as the awards for best corporate governance & disclosure, best in region and best in sector are all chosen via research and interviews with the investment community. Click here for the full short list. [1] *Judged awards* This marks the second year of the new-style judged awards, self-nomination categories that allow companies to put themselves up for an award. This year's judges - _IR Magazine_ deputy editor Candice de Monts-Petit; Heinrich Ey, co-CIO for European mid/small cap at Allianz; Abigail Herron, head of responsible investment engagement at Aviva Investors; Catherine James, former head of IR at Diageo; and Nicholas Melhuish, head of global equities at Amundi - have narrowed down the submissions to reveal the short lists across eight categories. In the running for awards ranging from best use of multimedia for IR to best investor event and best crisis management are companies including Turkey's TAV Airports Holding, Portugal's Galp Energia, the UK's Unilever and Russia's Aeroflot. The winners of both the researched and judged awards will be revealed on June 21 at London's Park Lane Hotel. Click here for more information or to secure your spot at this black-tie event [2]. *Media contact: Marie Paul, head of marketing E *marie.paul@irmagaz ine.com*. T +44 20 8004 5830* *IR Magazine Awards - Europe 2017 Short lists* *COMPANY* INDIVIDUAL COUNTRY *SELF-NOMINATION AWARDS* *Best annual report (large cap)* BASF Germany BMW Group Germany Geberit Group Germany Henkel Germany IHG UK KONE Corporation Finland Royal Philips Netherlands *Best annual report (small & mid-cap)* Garanti Bank* Turkey Great Portland Estates UK McBride UK MOL Group Hungary N Brown Group UK National Express UK Zoopla Property Group UK *Garanti Bank's market cap is EUR10 bn as of May 2017, placing it within the large-cap group *Best crisis management* TAV Airports Holding Turkey Telefónica Deutschland Germany Unilever UK *Best ESG communications* BASF Germany Galp Energia Portugal NLMK Group Russia PKN Orlen Poland Polymetal International UK *Best investor event* Air Liquide France Amplifon Italy AstraZeneca UK EDP - Energias de Portugal & Portugal and RWE Germany IHG UK Vattenfall Sweden Vonovia Germany *Best IR during a corporate transaction* Air Liquide France Danone France Lanxess Germany OMV Austria RWE & innogy Germany Unilever UK *Best IR website* BASF Germany Hays UK KBC Group Belgium Royal Bank of Scotland Group UK Sound Energy UK Valmet Finland Vonovia Germany *Best use of multimedia for IR* Banco Santander Spain Garanti Bank Turkey REN - Redes Energe'ticas Nacionais Portugal Valmet Finland *Rising star* Aeroflot Andrey Napolnov Russia Endeavour Mining Martino De Ciccio UK Rathbone Brothers Shelly Patel UK Saga Duncan Browne UK Unilever Becky Pearce UK *PAN-EUROPEAN AWARDS* *Best corporate governance & disclosure* BASF Germany Iberdrola Spain Intesa Sanpaolo Italy Munich Re Germany Terna Italy Total France Unibail-Rodamco France *Best investor relations officer (large cap)* AstraZeneca Thomas Kudsk Larsen UK Continental Rolf Woller Germany Deutsche Post DHL Martin Ziegenbalg Germany Iberdrola Ignacio Cuenca Spain Intesa Sanpaolo Andrea Tamagnini Italy Roche Holding Dr Karl Mahler Switzerland *Best investor relations officer (small & mid-cap)* EDP Renováveis Rui Antunes Portugal César Garcia del Rio & Enagás Antonio Velázquez-Gaztelu Spain Hugo Boss Dennis Weber Germany Ulrike Rockel & Oliver Lanxess Stratmann Germany Moncler Paola Durante Italy Segro Harry Stokes UK *Best overall investor relations (large cap)* adidas Germany AstraZeneca UK Iberdrola Spain Intesa Sanpaolo Italy Roche Holding Switzerland Unilever UK *Best overall investor relations (small & mid-cap)* EDP Renováveis Portugal Hugo Boss Germany Lanxess Germany Moncler Italy Segro UK Umicore Belgium *BEST IN SECTOR* *Consumer discretionary* adidas Germany Compass Group UK Continental Germany Daimler Germany Hugo Boss Germany LVMH France *Consumer staples* Ahold Delhaize Netherlands Anheuser-Busch InBev Belgium Heineken Netherlands Jerónimo Martins Portugal Nestlé Switzerland Unilever UK *Energy* Galp Energia Portugal MOL Group Hungary PKN Orlen Poland Repsol Spain Royal Dutch Shell UK Total France *Financials* Allianz Germany Banco Santander Spain Intesa Sanpaolo Italy KBC Group Belgium Munich Re Germany UniCredit Italy *Healthcare* AstraZeneca UK Fresenius Germany Genmab Denmark Novartis Switzerland Novo Nordisk Denmark Roche Holding Switzerland *Industrials* ABB Switzerland Atlas Copco Sweden

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2017 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)