

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro showed mixed performance against its major rivals in the European session on Thursday, after data showed that the euro area manufacturing sector gathered further momentum in May as initially estimated.



Final data from IHS Markit showed that Eurozone manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a 73-month high of 57.0 in May, in line with flash estimate, from 56.7 in April.



Growth in output and new orders accelerated to the best seen for around six years in May.



Separate data showed that Germany's headline IHS Markit/BME factory PMI improved to 59.5 from 58.2 in April. The reading also stayed above the flash estimate of 59.4.



European stocks are higher as oil prices rebounded on weak stockpile data and a Times/YouGov poll showed Britain's ruling Conservatives are still leading Labour by three points ahead of June 8 election.



The euro was higher against its major rivals in the Asian session.



The euro edged up to 1.0896 against the Swiss franc, after having fallen to 1.0871 at 5:30 pm ET. The next possible resistance for the euro-franc pair is seen around the 1.10 region.



Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed that Switzerland's economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially, faster than the revised 0.2 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter.



The euro advanced to a 6-day high of 124.92 against the Japanese yen at 1:00 am ET and held steady thereafter. The pair closed Wednesday's trading at 124.52.



The 19-nation currency retreated from an Asian session's 9-day high of 1.1257 against the greenback, with the pair trading at 1.1232. If the euro-greenback pair extends fall, 1.11 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Pulling away from an early high of 0.8748 against the pound, the euro ticked down to 0.8721. The euro is seen finding support around the 0.86 mark.



Data from Nationwide Building Society showed that UK house prices declined for the third consecutive time for the first time since 2009.



House prices dropped unexpectedly by 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.4 percent drop in April. Economists had forecast prices to rise 0.2 percent.



Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 27, ADP private payrolls for May, ISM manufacturing for May and construction spending for April are set for release in the New York session.



