Research and Markets - Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.86% by 2021 - Key Vendors are KYOCERA, Murata Manufacturing, TDK & DuPont

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global low-temperature co-fired ceramic substrate market to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic Substrate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is miniaturization of electronic devices. Rapid R&D and technological advances have increased the demand for reliable and compact electronic devices. This has led to the growing demand for miniaturized and reliable ICs.
According to the report, one driver in the market is smartphone penetration. The growth in smartphone penetration will trigger the demand for LTCC substrates in the consumer electronics sector. The sales may decline due to the fragmentation of the smartphone market in the US, Western European countries, and China and decrease in ASPs of smartphones in developed retail sectors.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of product differentiation. There are several local, regional, and international vendors operating in the market that offer similar products at competitive prices. This creates intense competition among vendors and compels them to differentiate their products to gain larger market shares. Many vendors are trying to differentiate their products by providing additional support and services to end-users.
Key Trends:
- Growing demand for LEDs and need for LTCC technology
- Miniaturization of electronic devices
- High growth prospects due to increasing IoT applications
Key vendors:
- KYOCERA
- Murata Manufacturing
- TDK
- DuPont
Other prominent vendors:
- TAIYO YUDEN
- KOA
- Yokowo
- Selmic
