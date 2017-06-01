Research and Markets - Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.86% by 2021 - Key Vendors are KYOCERA, Murata Manufacturing, TDK & DuPont

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global low-temperature co-fired ceramic substrate market to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic Substrate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is miniaturization of electronic devices. Rapid R&D and technological advances have increased the demand for reliable and compact electronic devices. This has led to the growing demand for miniaturized and reliable ICs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is smartphone penetration. The growth in smartphone penetration will trigger the demand for LTCC substrates in the consumer electronics sector. The sales may decline due to the fragmentation of the smartphone market in the US, Western European countries, and China and decrease in ASPs of smartphones in developed retail sectors.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of product differentiation. There are several local, regional, and international vendors operating in the market that offer similar products at competitive prices. This creates intense competition among vendors and compels them to differentiate their products to gain larger market shares. Many vendors are trying to differentiate their products by providing additional support and services to end-users.

Key Trends:



Growing demand for LEDs and need for LTCC technology



Miniaturization of electronic devices



High growth prospects due to increasing IoT applications

Key vendors:



KYOCERA

Murata Manufacturing

TDK

DuPont



Other prominent vendors:



TAIYO YUDEN

KOA

Yokowo

Selmic



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nv38hr/global

