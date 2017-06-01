Sentry PM' Awarded Best Direct Lending Solution By CV Magazine

ClearStructure Financial Technology's portfolio management system delivers flexible web-based solution to direct lenders

DANBURY, Connecticut, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearStructure Financial Technology proudly announced today that their portfolio management system, Sentry PM, has been named the Best Direct Lending Solution of 2017. Sentry PM allows direct lenders to utilize a single system for all of their research and operational needs, from due diligence to origination to the daily administration of each loan. The flexibility within the product lets direct lenders customize loan structures to meet the unique needs of their borrowers.

CV Magazine was created by a team of business experts, advisors and insiders and provides readers with news of business strategy, analysis, corporate case studies and emerging trends to business leaders and decision makers. The Technology Innovator Awards were created and designed to recognize and reward the individuals, departments, and firms whose innovative thinking and commitment to technology make the industry what it is today. Each winner is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from the magazine's network of respected industry partners, together with an in-depth and rigorous in-house research process.

Laura Hunter, Awards Coordinator, commented: "Now celebrating its third year, the Technology Innovator Awards return in 2017 to celebrate the talented individuals, teams and firms that form the backbone of this dynamic industry. Those who go on to win can be confident that their recognition was well deserved."

"In recent years, ClearStructure has focused on the direct lending market to better serve the demands of this rising industry. This award is a testament to the hard work and innovation that comes out of the ClearStructure team," stated Jeremy Hintze, COO of ClearStructure.

About ClearStructure Financial Technology:

ClearStructure Financial Technology delivers state-of-the-art technology solutions capable of meeting the diverse needs of the investment industry. The Sentry solution offers managers full front-to-back-office functionality on a single platform across all asset types. ClearStructure's Sentry product suite is now used by many of the largest and most respected financial institutions and investment firms in the world. For more information about ClearStructure and the Sentry PM system, visit: www.clearstructure.com.

