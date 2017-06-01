Post AACR Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advancements



SANTA CLARA, Calif., 2017-06-01 11:06 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research, announces depth and breadth of technologies that ignite and accelerate the development of new immune-oncology drug discovery.



CrownBio scientific contribution to AACR:



-- Technology which engrafts human immune cells into immunocompromised animals. When tested with immune activating agents, both short-term (PBMC) and long-term (CD34+ stem cell) engraftment strategies demonstrate robust anticancer activity. -- Syngeneic models - both in vitro and in vivo data utilizing their MuScreen™ platform, a large panel of well-characterized and validated syngeneic models, employed to test the activity of immune modulating anticancer drugs. -- Utilization of RNASeq data providing expression and mutation data from 18 cell lines. Investigators leverage this data to test both targeted therapy and immune-modulatory therapy in combination, thus providing rationale for clinical investigation. -- In vivo, the MuScreen platform enables an agnostic investigation of a compound's activity and mechanism of action. MuScreen data can be followed-up with additional pharmacology studies, such as immunophenotyping, or bioluminescent assessment of metastatic burden.



"Our diligent focus on innovation, and continued scientific advancement charter unprecedented discovery in our immuno-oncology portfolio," said Jean-Pierre Wery, CEO of CrownBio. "The robust contribution at this year's annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, on the part of our scientific team, validates an unwavering commitment to develop therapies that will impact the way cancer is treated."



About Crown Bioscience Inc.



Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.



