

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 31-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,597,766.80 10.8132



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,634,966.47 14.5725



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 789,990.99 17.4963



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,510,181.15 16.6802



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 31/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,800,269.58 10.0745



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,653,304.42 10.0748



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,709,072.26 13.3476



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 297,598.48 14.1714



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,209,900.76 16.8981



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,597,234.63 17.0485



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 980010 GBP 11,691,177.09 11.9297



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 53,761,244.84 17.8609



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,229,657.44 19.357



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,559,661.42 18.0248



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,575,825.96 14.8663



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 31/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 314,172.89 14.9606



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 249000 EUR 3,991,507.13 16.0301



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,333,519.12 18.5211



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,308,003.61 16.3688



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,365,347.88 10.6502



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,293,482.57 18.4757



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 31/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,769.46 18.9856



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,756,488.31 19.026



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 31/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,206,503.08 17.1013



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,206,362.44 17.1006



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 31/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,208,629.39 13.8804



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,266,097.58 17.4808



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 8,988,519.80 14.9559



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,094,916.17 10.158



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,083,093.90 17.9226



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 167,736,202.70 14.9099



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 238,186.86 15.8791



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,915,902.09 5.8523



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,349,437.48 18.5959



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,028,299.95 15.82



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 911,480.61 14.0228



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,559,710.09 17.5323



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 31/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 299,955.85 18.7472



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,678,479.49 18.864



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,096,325.70 18.7872



