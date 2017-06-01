Research and Markets - Non-Volatile Memory Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Samsung Leads the $82.03 Billion Market, Followed by Toshiba and Micron Technology

DUBLIN, Jun 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Volatile Memory Market by Type (Flash (NAND, NOR), EEPROM, NVSRAM, Embedded, EPROM, 3D NAND, MRAM/STTMRAM, FRAM, RERAM/CBRAM, 3D XPOINT, NRAM), End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global non-volatile memory market is expected to reach USD 82.03 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.50% between 2017 and 2022

Some of the key factors driving this market are the need for high-speed, low-power-consuming, and highly scalable memory devices as well as the growing demand for non-volatile memory in connected and wearable devices.

The traditional non-volatile memory led the market in 2016. Embedded non-volatile memory has gained significant traction in the connected devices and IoT market because of its higher efficiency under ultra-low power. Non-volatile memory is one of the major components of connected devices. Also, the high adoption of Flash memories in consumer electronics, because of their low price and low power consumption, is driving the market for 2D and 3D NAND. Therefore, the traditional non-volatile memory held the largest market size in the non-volatile memory market owing to the inexpensive memory solutions as well as the increasing density and performance.

The market for the retail industry is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Retail industry today, is highly data rich and integrated with data analytics to understand and meet the customer expectation. To access the data generated at point of sales effectively many retail players started adopting emerging memory technology to implant data driven decisions non-volatile memory is an integral part of various analytic tools used in the retail industry for computing and analysis applications. Thus, the market for non-volatile memory is expected to grow at the highest rate in the retail industry.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC held the largest market size for non-volatile memory in 2016. The huge consumer electronics customer base in APAC and the presence of major global foundries in this region led to the faster development of non-volatile memory technologies and enabled the easy accessibility of products to the market. Also, China has access to large funding sources and the favorable government initiatives further help drive the growth of the market. The Made in China 2025 initiative strategically focuses on the technology development of DRAM, eDRAM, Flash, and V-NAND Flash memory.

Low write endurance is the major restraining factor for the growth of the non-volatile memory market. The low write endurance of non-volatile memories affects its acceptability over other memories in applications where repetitive read/write operations are required. The conventional memories which hold the largest market share such as NAND Flash and others still face the problem of low endurance.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) is one of the leading companies in the non-volatile memory market, followed by Toshiba Corp. (Japan) and Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.). The companies are simultaneously developing and mass producing both planar and vertical NANDs, to address the declining average selling prices and customer demand in a timely manner.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Market, By Type

8 Market, By End-User Industry

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Toshiba Corp. ( Japan )

) Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

SK Hynix, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Western Digital Corp. (U.S.)

Adesto Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation. (U.S.)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Fujitsu Ltd. ( Japan )

) Everspin Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Viking Technologies Ltd. (U.S.)

Crossbar Inc. (U.S.)

Nantero Inc. (U.S.)

Kilopass Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Sidense Corp. (U.S.)

