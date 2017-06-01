Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2017) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced the creation of new Hong Kong subsidiary, Asia Synergy Capital ("ASC"), and published an executive summary presentation of its upcoming financial services subsidiary Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC").

ASFC will be the Company's 3rd operating Chinese subsidiary and is expected to provide loans and credit related financial services on two fintech platforms operated by the Company's other subsidiaries.

ASFC will be structure as a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) as opposed to a joint venture company. "Having ASFC set up as a WFOE makes the flow of funds to and from China much easier and gives us better control, from a legal standpoint, over the management of the company. These are important elements which make the company more attractive to our investor partners", commented Johnson Joseph, President and CEO of Peak. "Prior to creating ASFC, we first had to create ASC as a Hong Kong holding company in which our investor partners could invest to help fund ASFC's activities in China. Profits generated by ASFC will first flow to ASC in Hong Kong before being repatriated to Peak in Canada, so the announcement of the creation of ASC made today was a significant part of the execution of our overall plan", concluded M. Joseph.

The ASFC presentation can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website by clicking on the following link: ASFC Presentation

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of high-growth-potential companies and assets in some of the fastest growing tech sectors in China, including Fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides its shareholders with exceptional growth potential by giving them access to the fastest growing sectors of the world's fastest growing economy. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

Contact information:

Cathy Hume

CEO

CHF Investor Relations

Phone: 416-868-1079 ext.: 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Or

Johnson Joseph

President and CEO

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.

Phone: 514-340-7775 ext.: 501

Email: investors@peakpositioning.com

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.