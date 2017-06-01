

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the early European session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to 111.16 against the yen, compared to 110.76 hit late New York Wednesday.



Reversing from an early near 7-month low of 0.9665 against the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 0.9710.



The greenback edged up to 1.1223 against the euro, following an 8-day low of 1.1257 hit at 10:00 pm ET.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 112.00 against the yen, 0.985 against the franc and 1.10 against the euro.



