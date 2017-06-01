Smithers Viscient, a contract research organization (CRO) for the crop protection, pharmaceutical, industrial chemical and consumer product industries, today announced the publication of the white paper "Pollinators, Pesticides and Parasites" authored by ecotoxicologist and Smithers Viscient Study Director, Aline Fauser, PhD. The white paper evaluates the correlation between the increase in use of pesticides and the decrease of pollinators around the world. The white paper, available for download hereaims to help ecotoxicologists better understand wild pollinator and general pollinator decline mechanisms in an effort to help halt biodiversity losses. The white paper details research that assesses the impact that parasites alone, pesticides alone and a combination of both factors have on different important bumblebee traits.

"Over the past few years, significant changes have occurred in guidance documents and regulatory requests for terrestrial ecotoxicology tests and particularly for Apis and non-Apis pollinator tests," said Dr. Steve Dean, Managing Director, Smithers Viscient Europe. "New laboratory testing (lower tier) and field or semi-field testing (higher tier) for pollinators associated with complex risk assessment procedures are now standard requirements for dossier submission of agrochemicals and plant protection products".

"Our team of experts offers a wide range of pollinator services either under laboratory conditions, semi-field or field. Our active participation in international work groups and ring-testing allows us to always stay up to date on regulatory and technical requirements".

Smithers Viscient provides Pollination and Field Trial Services throughout the UK and United States "The new white paper provides a glimpse into how our team operates and presents the team's capability in such research programs" continues Dean.

Smithers Viscient is a global contract research organization (CRO). The company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicology, environmental fate, metabolism, chemistry, and toxicology services, for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and consumer household product industries. Pollinator testing capabilities include laboratory-based studies, semi-field, and field exposures. With laboratories located in North America and Europe, Smithers Viscient, has performed standard guideline and higher-tiered environmental studies for 45 years. For more information about Smithers Viscient's environmental regulatory testing solutions, visit www.smithersviscient.com.

