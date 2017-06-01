ATOS: Atos sets milestones for the future of IT with its 'Atos Quantum' program Scientific Council

Paris, 1st June 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, held yesterday its 'Atos Quantum' Scientific Council meeting. 'Atos Quantum' is the first industry program in Europe to develop quantum computing solutions that offer unprecedented computing power, while anticipating future cybersecurity challenges. Held at Les Clayes-sous-Bois in the Paris region - at Atos' global R&D headquarters dedicated to supercomputing - the members of the Scientific Council reviewed the first achievements of the program since its launch in November 2016.

A world-renowned Scientific Council

The 'Atos Quantum' Scientific Council is made of universally recognized quantum physicists and mathematicians:

Alain Aspect, professor at the Institut d'Optique Graduate School and Ecole Polytechnique, Université Paris-Saclay;

David DiVincenzo, Alexander von Humboldt Professor, Director of the Institute for Quantum Information at RWTH Aachen University, Director of the Institute for Theoretical Nanoelectronics at the Juelich Research Center;

Artur Ekert, Professor of Quantum Physics at the Mathematical Institute, University of Oxford; Lee Kong Chian Centennial Professor and Director, Centre of Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore;

Daniel Esteve, Research Director, CEA Saclay, head of Quantronics;

Serge Haroche, Professor at University of Lyon Claude Bernard, Head of the Henri Poincaré Institute CNRS/UPMC, Fields Medal laureate.

Save the date for the Atos Technology Days on 4th July

The members of the 'Atos Quantum' Scientific Council reviewed with satisfaction the first major developments presented by Atos, which will be revealed on 4th July in Brussels (Belgium) during the 'Atos Technology Days'.

At the end of the 'Atos Quantum' Scientific Council meeting, Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO at Atos, said: "The changes that quantum physics will lead to in the IT space will have significant effects over the coming decades, both in terms of computing power and cybersecurity. As an industry leader in Europe, Atos is committed today to lay the foundations for the IT of the future, providing researchers worldwide with solutions enabling them to take advantage of the innovative opportunities provided by quantum computing. We are proud of the work done by our research teams, who are supported by a world-renowned Scientific Council, which enables us to fully play our part in what is likely to be a major evolution in our industry."

Over the coming years quantum computing will be able to respond to the data explosion caused by Big Data and the Internet of Things. With breakthrough targeted computing acceleration capacities, it will also help foster new advances in deep learning, algorithmics and artificial intelligence. To continue developments in these areas, Atos will also set up several partnerships with universities and research centers across the globe.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contacts:

Terence Zakka | terence.zakka@atos.net (mailto:terence.zakka@atos.net) | +33 1 73 26 40 76 | @Mr_Zakka (https://twitter.com/Mr_Zakka)

Sylvie Raybaud | sylvie.raybaud@atos.net (mailto:sylvie.raybaud@atos.net) | +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)





Click here for PDF (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2109757/801698.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

