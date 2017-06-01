$984.6 Million Vascular Closure Device Market 2017 by Type, Access & Procedure - Global Forecasts to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vascular Closure Device Market by Type (Passive Approximators (Collagen Plugs Sealent/Gel Based), Active Approximators (Clip, Suture Devices)), Access (Femoral,Radial) & Procedure (Interventional Cardiology, Radiology) - Global Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The global vascular closure devices market is expected to reach USD 984.6 Million by 2022 from USD 704.8 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The major drivers for the market include a large number of approvals for vascular closure devices, increasing focus of market players on large-bore vascular closure devices, the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and high prevalence of obesity. On the other hand, the high cost of vascular closure devices, product recalls and failures, and increasing preference for interventional procedures using radial artery access are limiting the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on type, access, procedures, and geographies. The type segment includes passive approximators, active approximators, and external hemostasis devices. Passive approximators are expected to account for the largest share of the vascular closure devices market in 2017. Passive approximators are the most widely used vascular closure devices in the market owing to the wide range of advantages associated with them, including increased safety and fewer complications than manual procedures.

The major players in this market include Terumo Corporation (Japan), Abbott (U.S.), Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.), Cardiva Medical Inc. (U.S.), Morris Innovative, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Essential Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), TZ Medical, Inc. (U.S.), and Vasorum Ltd. (Ireland).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Large Number of Approvals for Vascular Closure Devices

High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

Increasing Focus of Market Players on Large-Bore Vascular Closure Devices

Restraints



Increasing Preference for Interventional Procedures Using Radial Artery Access

High Cost of Vascular Closure Devices

Product Recalls and Failures

Opportunity



Emerging Markets Providing Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Challenges



Need for Highly Skilled Professionals

Risks Associated With Vascular Closure Devices

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Global Vascular Closure Devices Market, By Type



7 Global Vascular Closure Devices Market, By Access



8 Global Vascular Closure Devices Market, By Procedure



9 Global Vascular Closure Devices Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Tz MedicalInc. (U.S.)

Vasorum Ltd. ( Ireland )

) Inseal Medical Ltd. ( Israel )

) Morris Innovative Inc. (U.S.)

Essential Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Arstasis Inc. (U.S.)

Tricol Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Marine Polymer Technologies (U.S.)

Hemostasis LLC (U.S.)

Chitogen Inc. (U.S.)

Endocor GmbH ( Germany )

) Transluminal Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Hemoband Corporation (U.S.)

Vascualr Closure Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Advanced Vascular Dynamics (U.S.)

Scion Biomedical (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation ( Japan )

) Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Cardinal HealthInc. (U.S.)

Cardiva MedicalInc. (U.S.)

Medtronic PLC ( Ireland )

) Merit Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Vivasure Medical Ltd. ( Ireland )

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fndmdw/vascular_closure





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716