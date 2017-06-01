Brian Alfaro On the Versatility of Petroleum

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / When the average American consumer considers petroleum, gasoline, and diesel, they most often associate them with cars and other modes of transportation, lighting and power, or industrial production. Oil industry expert Brian Alfaro recently shed light on many commonly unknown uses of petroleum that have become integral parts of everyday life. Alfaro is the Founder and President of Silverstar Resources, a Texas-based energy company that offers comprehensive solutions for the complete financing, drilling, and production process.

First extracted in 1859 by Edwin Drake in Pennsylvania, petroleum's original primary use was as a lighting fuel, once it had been distilled and turned into kerosene. Production figures consequently grew exponentially, but when Edison opened the world's first electricity generating plant in 1882, the demand for kerosene dropped dramatically. However, by this time Henry Ford had established that his automobile would be the best form of transportation the world had ever seen, and gasoline began to become the valuable and influential commodity that it is today. Brian Alfaro explained that while gasoline and petrol used to power vehicles or other internal combustion engines continue to consume the highest quantity of petroleum, today its use has expanded to a vast array of applications.

In its thickest form, the almost black crude oil is named bitumen. This is the primary ingredient used for forming the blacktop on newly paved roads, and it is also an excellent water repellent used in roofing. Every form of plastic, the most commonly used substance on the planet, has a chemical makeup that originated from petroleum. Some of the most surprising uses of petroleum byproducts occur in the pharmaceutical sector, Alfaro noted. Creams, topical treatments for skin ailments from psoriasis to dandruff, and even medications such as aspirin are the direct result of the oil refining process. In the agricultural sector, petroleum is used to produce ammonia, the vital source of nitrogen in fertilizers.

Without oil, it would be impossible for any nation to run a modern economy and sustain a military. The U.S. has historically been and continues to be the largest consumer in the world, due in large part to its diverse economy and the myriad uses of petroleum. From transportation to clothing, medicine, and other everyday objects, the natural resource has come to define many of the products that have become essential to the modern world.

Brian Alfaro is the CEO, President & Founder of Silverstar Resources. A multifaceted entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist, Alfaro has over 17 years experience developing and growing successful businesses in the oil industry. Founded in 2006, Silverstar coordinates with world-class teams of geologists, geophysicists, engineers, operators, and financial managers in order to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize drilling returns while simultaneously respecting the needs of the surrounding environment. A lifelong activist, Alfaro passionately supports many philanthropic organizations, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, The Miracle League, First Book San Antonio, Family Violence Prevention Services, The Kristine Meza Foundation, Junior Achievement South Texas, and the Special Olympics.

