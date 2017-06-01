

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Thursday, despite ongoing concerns about the political outlook in Europe and the Trump administration's possible withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Investors also took weak Chinese manufacturing data in their stride.



Closer home, the euro area manufacturing sector gathered further momentum in May as initially estimated, while the U.K. manufacturing sector growth moderated in May from a three-year high, separate reports showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.40 percent at 391.58 in late opening deals after ending 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday.



The German DAX was rising half a percent and France's CAC 40 index was adding 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent at 7,548, just shy of a record high it hit the previous day.



British satellite telecommunications firm Inmarsat soared 6 percent on a report that Japan's Softbank has begun talks with the firm for a possible tie-up.



Astrazeneca gained 1.5 percent after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc acquired its brand Neksium.



Novo Nordisk advanced 1.5 percent as it received FDA approval for a new treatment to treat hemophilia B, a chronic and inherited bleeding disorder.



France's Saint Gobain was up 1.7 percent after launching a 750 million euro bond issue.



Automakers Peugeot and Renault rose 1-2 percent after industry data showed French car registrations rose nearly 9 percent in May.



Vivendi gained 2 percent after it won conditional EU approval to take de facto control of Telecom Italia.



Spanish bank Banco Popular slumped 8 percent on reports that senior EU officials have warned the bank could be dissolved if it can't find a buyer by a self-imposed June 10 deadline.



Regional banks Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group were down between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness in the current quarter.



British telecoms giant BT Group fell over 1 percent on concerns over its cash flows.



