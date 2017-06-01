DNA Oyj: DNA changes EU-roaming prices: calls and messages at domestic rate, 90% price cut for data

DNA PLC INVESTOR NEWS 1 JUNE 2017 AT 12:30 PM

DNA's customers can now use their mobile phones without worries throughout the European Union. From 15 June 2017 onwards, roaming calls and messages in the EU will be billed at the domestic rate and the unit price of data will fall by more than 90%. In June 2017 DNA will also launch new subscriptions which include EU roaming data in the monthly fee.

Despite the falling EU-roaming prices, no price increases will be introduced in domestic prices for existing customers.

EU roaming pricing changes for existing subscriptions

Starting 15. June, EU-roaming data will be billed with EU-baseline tariff of 0,57 eurocents per megabyte (5,7€/Gt). EU-roaming minutes, texts and multimedia messages will be billed with domestic rate only, without additional fees. Receiving calls will be completely free. The new EU pricing scheme is valid within fair usage limits and for periodic roaming. EU-roaming is considered periodic as long as domestic usage surpasses EU-roaming usage. Subscription specific fair usage limits will be introduced for EU-roaming data.

New DNA Nopea 4G -subscriptions

To respond to the needs of frequently travelling customers, DNA is launching the new DNA Nopea 4G subscriptions in June 2017. The plans come with extremely fast 4G data and a sizeable EU data package of 10GB/month. Within the package, no extra charges are applied for EU data transfer.

DNA's financial guidance and mid-term financial targets are intact

Change of the new roaming prices is not expected to have negative impact on DNA's result.

DNA's 2017 financial guidance and mid-term financial targets are intact.

