Global $15.8 Billion Essential Oil Market, 2025 - Citrus Fruit Demand is Growing - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Essential Oil Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Essential Oil Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 11.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $15.8 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Citrus fruit demand is growing

3.1.2 Recent advances in analysis of essential oils

3.1.3 Quality therapeutic aromatherapy personal care products will be in demand

3.1.4 Essential oils provide numerous benefits over antibiotics

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Essential Oil Market, By Product

4.1 Citronella

4.2 Clove Leaf

4.3 Rose

4.4 Corn Mint

4.5 Chamomile

4.6 Eucalyptus

4.7 Lemon

4.8 Lime

4.9 Rosemary

4.10 Orange

4.11 Pepper Mint

4.12 Ylang-Ylang

4.13 Spearmint

4.14 Sandalwood

4.15 Other Products

4.15.1 Cederwood

4.15.2 Litsea Cubeba & Lemongrass Oil

4.15.3 Coriander

4.15.4 Basil

4.15.5 Mandarine

4.15.6 Patchouli

4.15.7 Lavender

4.15.8 Tea Tree Oil



5 Essential Oil Market, By Extraction Techniques

5.1 Distillation or by using Steam

5.2 Solvent Extraction

5.3 Absolute Oil Extraction

5.4 Cold Pressing

5.5 Resin Tapping



6 Essential Oil Market, By Type

6.1 Pure Essential Oil

6.2 Compound Essential Oil

6.3 Other Types



7 Essential Oil Market, By Source

7.1 Flowers

7.2 Leaves

7.3 Bark

7.4 Resin

7.5 Berries

7.6 Seeds

7.7 Wood



8 Essential Oil Market, By Application

8.1 Food & Beverages

8.2 Spa & Aromatherapies

8.3 Cosmetics

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.5 Perfumes & Fragrances

8.5 Cleaning & Home



9 Essential Oil Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Aromatika Ukraine LLC

11.2 Aura Cacia

11.3 Biolandes

11.4 doTERRA

11.5 Edens Garden

11.6 Fabulous Frannie

11.7 Farotti SRL

11.8 Moksha Lifestyle Products

11.9 Nature's Alchemy

11.10 Now Foods

11.11 Plant Therapy Essential Oils

11.12 Sydney Essential Oils

11.13 The Lebermuth Company

11.14 Young Living



