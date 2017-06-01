HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 --WWPKG Holdings Company Limited ("WWPKG", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (HKSE: 8069), is pleased to announce that customers could buy family plan for Legoland Japan in Hong Kong starting from next Monday (5 June). The regular price of Family 1Day Pass for 4 (two adults and two children) is 24,400 yen, while that of Family 1Day Pass for 3 (two adults and one child) is 19,100 yen, with discount up to 20% off.

Legoland Japan, opened on 1 April in Nagoya, is the second outdoor Legoland in Asia, which covers 9.3 hectares. It is one of the latest travel attractions in Japan. WWPKG has been diversifying its product combination. Since appointed as the exclusive ticketing agency for Legoland Japan in Hong Kong this year, WWPKG and its products have been greatly welcomed by the market. Single 1Day pass could also be found in WWPKG, it will be 5%-10% discount depending on entry date.

Furthermore, WWPKG and Taiwan Visitors Association HK Office jointly present, the rarely seen, direct flights to Taidong. Customers could receive double rewards, including deduction of HK$1,000 per person for a group of 4 passengers, and a gift set of an Easy Card and a travel guidebook. WWPKG is also promoting its Taidong parent-child tour packages, visiting Chulu Ranch and Mr. Brown Avenue, as well as rice workshop and stays in Sheraton Taitung Hotel. Parents and children could be surrounded in atmosphere of art and nature. Package prices are as low as HK$3,499 per person.

Mr. Yuen Chun Ning, the Chief Executive Officer and executive Director of the Company, said, "The Group is committed to the development of new travel products, and values family pleasure very much. By introducing family discount offer and family-based tour for customers, we hope to provide a better and diversified travel experience to our customers, with great happiness of family reunion."

For more details, please refer to:

https://new.wwpkg.com.hk/tch/product/ProductPage?cmd=detail&product=A8402220381493294575140

About WWPKG Holdings Company Limited

WWPKG is founded in June 1979. The Group has become one of the long-established and well-known local travel agents, with 37 years of business in the travel service industry in Hong Kong. Its major business is the provision of outbound package tours with particular focus in Japan bound tours. The Group also offers other travel products and services to customers including free independent traveller (FIT) products and other ancillary travel related products and services.

Currently, the Group sells products and services through a number of channels including four branches in Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok and Shatin, as well as online sales platform. The Group also sells tailor made tours to customers through MICE tour department, as well as sells travel products to other travel agents in Hong Kong and Macau.

According to the industry research report, the Group was the second largest travel agent in Hong Kong in terms of number of travellers for package tours bound for Japan in 2015, and ranked eighth in terms of number of travellers for outbound package tours amongst the travel agents in Hong Kong which provided outbound package tours in 2015.

