EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA announced today the appointment of Mr. Paolo Agnoluzzi as Chief Financial Officer effective June 1st, 2017. Mr. Agnoluzzi joined EffRx in August 2016 as Interim Chief Financial Officer and led the re-organization of the Finance Department. Among other achievements he executed a number of debt and equity transactions, including a capital increase.

Mr. Agnoluzzi brings over 30 years of international financial experience, predominantly in biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as Finance Director for VistaJet Group. His responsibilities included acting as deputy CFO, leading the financial planning and analysis group, heading the treasury function and directing special projects within Finance. Previously, Mr. Agnoluzzi held the position of Director Finance Europe and Commercial Head DACH Region at Endocyte Europe GmbH. Prior to Endocyte, he spent more than 20 years at Amgen Europe/International driving its early European set-up of Amgen and serving various senior financial positions, including among others, Head of EU Finance Oncology, Bone New Products and Director Finance Administration.

"Mr. Agnoluzzi joins at an exciting and important stage in EffRx's journey towards integrated multi-product pharmaceutical company. Paolo's significant breadth and depth of financial and accounting expertise will be a major asset to expand the business of our company, building on Binosto® success," said Mr. Lorenzo Bosisio, CEO of EffRx. "I want to express my genuine appreciation for his hard work, dedication and leadership over the past year in championing EffRx transformation. I wish him all the best for this well-earned promotion."

Mr. Agnoluzzi commented, "I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people in the Company and its attractive international footprint. I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent sales growth. I am very excited."

About EffRx Pharmaceuticals

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is a Swiss-based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing prescription medications for specialty indications. Our lead commercialized product, Binosto® (buffered soluble alendronate 70mg) is indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis and marketed in US, Europe and Asia. We strive to address true unmet medical needs and provide improved outcomes to patients with musculoskeletal, genitourinary and endocrine disorders.

