Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

London, June 1
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the release, in due course, of its 2017 annual financial report announcement.
Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 June 2017