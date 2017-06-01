

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.4 in May from 54.5 in April. The score was forecast to rise moderately to 54.7. The sector extended the current sequence of strengthening to 42 months.



The sector highlighted the strongest rise in manufacturing employment for 19 years. Firms took on extra staff both in line with higher new orders and the prospect of further increases in coming months.



New order growth quickened for the second month and manufacturers ramped up production in response to higher new orders.



On the price front, data showed that the rate of input cost inflation slowed sharply in May. Manufacturers raised their selling prices in line with higher raw material costs in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX