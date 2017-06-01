BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Boston Logic today announced it has acquired global real estate CRM and marketing software provider Propertybase. Propertybase provides a best-in-class brokerage and team focused CRM built on the Salesforce platform, serving clients in over 60 countries. The Propertybase management and team of 48 will continue in their roles with the company.

"The Propertybase team has built an impressive product and a global business," said David Friedman, CEO of Boston Logic. "The platform has numerous CRM and marketing features tailored for real estate, and their seamless integration with Salesforce presents opportunities for its users that cannot be matched by other products," Friedman continued. Propertybase represents the first acquisition by Boston Logic since Providence Equity backed the company in late 2016.

The combined company will maintain both the Boston Logic and Propertybase products. By working together, both companies are further positioned to attract top industry talent, while simultaneously creating additional value and expanding their US and global footprints to real estate brokerages and teams of all sizes. "The new partnership will serve as a first step in redefining the real estate technology landscape, adding new value to clients and partners," said Max-Michael Mayer, Managing Director & Founder of Propertybase. "By teaming up, we expect to gain significant momentum to leap ahead in the market on a number of levels."

"Combining our resources to achieve even more impressive innovation will benefit the entire industry," said Michael Wenglein, Managing Director & Founder of Propertybase. "No matter what size of real estate business you are running today, between Propertybase and Boston Logic we have the tools to help you grow."

The leadership teams from both Propertybase and Boston Logic are very excited about the acquisition and look forward to sharing and developing new synergies moving forward. With this acquisition, both companies will look to share data and insights, with a goal of helping clients become more proactive in how they leverage smart data analytics for their brokerages. Boston Logic founder and CEO, David Friedman, highlighted that, "This acquisition will significantly expand our market penetration and user network on a global scale, and will further consolidate our position as a leader in the market for cloud-based sales & marketing solutions for the real estate industry."

About Propertybase

Propertybase (https://www.propertybase.com/) is the #1 rated Real Estate CRM and marketing software built from the ground up on the Salesforce.com cloud. Our customer base continues to grow exponentially and includes brokers, agents and developers in 60+ countries. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, the company has additional offices in Salt Lake City (Utah), Munich (Germany) and Sydney (Australia).

About Boston Logic

Boston Logic (http://www.bostonlogic.com/) provides software, online marketing and design services to Real Estate companies looking to be the technology leaders in their marketplace. The Boston Logic platform combines CRM, websites, content management, marketing automation and data management into one powerful platform for Real Estate companies to manage their leads and digital marketing.

