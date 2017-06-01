MANILA, PHILIPPINES and RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Globe Telecom, a leading Asia-Pacific telecommunications company, has taken steps to ensure future growth by undergoing the kind of digital transformation that all telecom carriers are going to have to address as the industry itself undergoes a massive upheaval. One of the most progressive and best managed companies in the Philippines, Globe turned to Canvas to become the platform that integrates service functionalities. Currently, that means Canvas has helped Globe automate its office processes. This move will reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, and further enhance the organization's commitment to environmental protection and conservation.

More importantly, this positions Globe for long-term future success in several ways including increasing the possibilities for Globe to take on a bigger role in providing digital services such as billing, logistics and customer service as well as opening more avenues for access to the Internet of Things (IoT) for its customers.

In the near-term, as it streamlines internal processes, Globe expects to save more than 1.5 million administrative hours company-wide each year by digitizing various processes such as customer relationship management, billing and other administrative services.

Canvas, a mobile platform which replaces outdated inefficient processes with mobile applications and forms, has helped hundreds of companies large and small to easily collect information, share it instantly with others and gain real-time insight of their business operations.

As part of their partnership agreement, Globe also intends to make Canvas more widely available to its business customer base, building on the early high adoption among some of the Philippines' leading companies. Globe's business customers are already using Canvas to realize benefits for their own customers such as an increased level of customer care and reduced costs for services.

"As an enterprise, the digital transformation we have undertaken is part of our continuing commitment to adopting efficient and viable IT solutions that will improve the experience of our employees and customers. This strategic partnership with Canvas allows us to offer our millions of business customers in the Philippines a chance at a transformation of their own with similar productivity gains and green benefits. On top of this, Canvas also helps us strengthen our commitment of integrating sustainability into our core operations," said Ernest Cu, President and CEO of Globe.

James Quigley, CEO and Co-founder of Canvas said, "Globe is a great partner and we are delighted that we were able to help with their digital transformation and improve their business efficiency, and even contributing to their focus on environmental protection and reduction of carbon use. This decision to empower an entire organization with our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform is proof that we are quickly becoming the global standard for enabling business transformation at the speed of digital." He added, "We have seen Philippines based companies amongst the highest users of Canvas and we are excited that Globe is also taking this opportunity to make Canvas available to its large business customer base."

With Canvas, Globe is able to streamline how data is collected and can now include richer information in the application such as pictures, e-signatures, location, date and time, among others. Data can also be shared instantly with customers, partners and colleagues as well as analyzed in real time to learn what is happening across the company's frontline operations.

This reduces the cost and shortens the time it takes to get the work done, thus, allowing employees to focus on other important things. Globe expects to magnify the environmental benefits of eliminating paperwork and savings in printing and freight to reduce its carbon footprint.

Almost three years ago, Globe, through its Enterprise and IT-Enabled Services Group (EIG), also partnered with Canvas to help its enterprise and small and medium-sized business customers unlock the potential of their smartphones and tablets by shifting key business processes from paper forms to dynamic mobile apps with functionalities.

About Canvas

Canvas is a mobile platform that makes it simple for business to automate how work is done, replacing outdated processes and expensive paperwork. The Canvas App works on smartphones and tablets, helping companies to easily collect information, share it instantly with others and gain real-time insight of their business operations. Canvas can be easily customized by any type of business to empower their workforce, unleashing the value in data across the organization to help them connect better with colleagues and engage more effectively with customers.

Canvas is trusted by thousands of firms throughout 70 countries, automating millions of workplace activities, making it one of the fastest growing mobile platforms in the world.

To learn more, visit www.gocanvas.com

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom is a leading full service telecommunications company in the Philippines, serving the needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connections, internet and managed services. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel who are acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/talk2Globe and Facebook: http://facebook.com/GlobePH

Press Inquiries:

Kevin Lewis

OneChocolate for Canvas

Canvas@onechocolatecomms.com

(415) 989-9803



Yoly C. Crisanto

Email: gtcorpcomm@globe.com.ph

Globe Press Room: www.globe.com.ph/press-room

Twitter: @talk2GLOBE

Facebook: www.facebook.com/globeph



