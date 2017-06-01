FARMERS BRANCH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Light Engine Design Corp (OTC PINK: TLED), is pleased to announce the leasing of its new headquarters facilities in Farmers Branch, Texas. The 11,000 square foot facility, located at 3218 Belt Line Road, Suite 552, Farmers Branch, Texas, is a mixed use space, providing office, engineering and laboratory, meeting and warehouse space.

The lease was secured with the assistance of Younger Partners, a full-service real estate firm located in Dallas, Texas. The Company expects to occupy the space after the build-out is completed by the building management firm.

"Our new facility will allow us to bring all our intellectual and physical resources under one roof," said Kevin Stone, the Company's President and CTO. "This streamlines our workflow and shortens the times from design-to-manufacture for our planned product lines."

About the Company: Light Engine Design Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Dallas Lighting & Photonics and Tall Trees LED Company, is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company is specializing in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing innovative, unique light emitting diode (LED) and laser phosphor technologies for use in the entertainment, architectural/entertainment (architainment) and frequency-specific biological lighting industries.

Contact:

Robert Manes

214 761 3330

info@ledesigncorp.com



