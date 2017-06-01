IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK: SDVI) today is announcing the revamping of its TruckIT app.

Innovo Technology, a leading software and hardware development company, will be finalizing the enhancements for the TruckIT application at the end of Q3 and relaunching it to take advantage of advances in Artificial Intelligence and Geofencing technologies developed by Innovo Technology. TruckIT is an app that is designed to notify customers when food trucks arrive in their area. Food Trucks push a physical beacon button that then initiates a sequence of events to push notifications to customers. The TruckIT app was originally merged into Innovo Technology because it was a perfect fit for Innovo Technology's vision of developing smart software running atop optimized hardware operated through cloud based apps utilizing neural Artificial Intelligence networks to create connected Internet of Things devices. TruckIT provided the app knowledge and cloud platform part of the equation.

TruckIT currently has over a 100 clients using its service and uses the monthly subscription model for revenue starting from $20 and up depending on the level service that client decides to use. Innovo plans on merging the TruckIT technology into its existing platform and utilizing existing hardware to create the push notification beacon. Innovo Technology has already licensed and integrated the platform needed to generate the push notifications out through a massive global network using SMS, Email, Text to Voice and Voice Calls capable of pushing out millions of messages daily.

There are 10,000+ food trucks in the US and growing with an estimated $2.7 billion in market size by 2018. "This market is underserved by technology providers and TruckIT could position itself as a leader in providing real time advertising technology to help increase revenue opportunities", said Travis Stephens, Director of Marketing, and Founder at Truckit.

About Innovo Technology, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices.

Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/, http://www.thetruckitapp.com/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) (OTC PINK: SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

