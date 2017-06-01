- Infrastructure Innovation Award recognizes ground-breaking pre-5G fixed wireless network in California

Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL), the market leader in point-to-multipoint (PMP) microwave and millimeter wave, and TPx Communications (TPx), the premier managed services carrier (formerly TelePacific), have this week been named winners of the 'Infrastructure Innovation' category at the renowned Global Telecoms Business Innovation Awards. The awards honor the telecom industry's most innovative and successful project partnerships from around the world.

CBNL and TPx were recognized for their breakthrough pre-5G fixed wireless network, which unlocked the vast capacity of 28GHz millimeter wave to increase coverage of superfast carrier-grade broadband in the U.S. Over 600 businesses in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose have already benefited from the network, with many more set to follow across California.

By utilizing CBNL's VectaStar solution, TPx pioneered a more efficient strategy to unlock the bandwidth of millimeter wave and pass this on to American enterprises in the form of faster and more affordable broadband services. As the first U.S. network to utilize PMP in this way, the project has paved the way for advanced millimeter wave strategies, helping accelerate the advent of multi-gigabit 5G fixed wireless.

Dick Jalkut, CEO at TPx, said.

"We're delighted that our project with CBNL has been recognized in the Global Telecoms Business Innovation Awards. The network has enabled TPx to create a highly competitive edge and reflects our drive to offer customers best-in-class services. Not only does our new fixed wireless service offer fiber-like speeds, it can be up and running in a very short time. This combination has been transformative for our customers and we look forward to bringing the benefits to more businesses across California in the coming months."

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO at CBNL, added:

"TPx's pre-5G fixed wireless network demonstrates the huge potential we have to unlock millimeter wave, bringing transformative services to the market today, whilst building an evolutionary path to 5G. With industry leading PMP technology that offers exceptionally high levels of spectrum reuse, alongside a world-class engineering facility, CBNL has developed a unique portfolio of solutions that have pioneered PMP across the 10.5GHz and 26 to 39GHz bands. This, combined with the 50 per cent cost savings PMP has over point-to-point, has enabled CBNL to transform carrier services across 50+ countries. We've now deployed 25 pre-5G fixed wireless networks in the U.S. and look forward to supporting TPx as their network grows across California."

"We're delighted that the Global Telecoms Business Innovation Awards have recognized the project's influence, and look forward to continuing to drive innovation in the 5G fixed wireless, backhaul and smart city space."

Alan Burkitt-Gray, Executive Editor of Global Telecoms Business and Capacity, said:

"We had a superb range of projects nominated for this year's awards, the eleventh time Global Telecoms Business has presented our annual Innovation Awards. Each year since 2007 we've seen how the industry is getting more innovative and more imaginative about serving customers as technology advances.

"To get through the first hurdle and be shortlisted is already a great tribute to the quality of work here, and to go on to win an award shows an excellent level of innovation in driving demand for better quality services. Congratulations."

About Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd (CBNL)

Established in 2000, CBNL is the market-leader in licensed point-to-multipoint (PMP) microwave and millimeter wave solutions. CBNL's carrier-grade VectaStar platform is deployed by over 100 communications providers across the 10.5GHz and 26-39GHz bands for a range of applications, including backhaul (macro and small cell), enterprise access, smart city connectivity, broadcast and residential broadband. VectaStar is deployed across more than 50 countries and is established with the world's leading service providers, including seven of the top ten largest mobile operator groups. VectaStar delivers up to 1.2Gbps per sector and up to 14.4Gbps per hub site via its frequency division duplex (FDD) technology. Offering greater spectral efficiency, faster deployment times and total cost of ownership savings of up to 50 percent compared to alternative carrier-grade technologies, VectaStar offers a leading business case to scale network capacities and meet the industry's growing demand for data. Visit www.cbnl.com.

About TPx Communications

TPx Communications is a new kind of managed services provider the premier national managed services carrier. Formed from the merger of TelePacific and DSCI, TPx is redefining the way enterprises grow, compete and communicate. TPx's Unified Communications, Managed IT services, continuity and connectivity solutions all work together to "reach a higher state of connectedness" with customers, employees, clients, suppliers, locations, applications and more. We can provide guaranteed performance wherever there's a broadband connection, erasing the limitations of geography, incumbent providers and capital expenditure. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with major locations across the United States, TPx has delivered more than 15 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter growth, driven by a DNA of obsessive customer service and word-of-mouth referral. For more information, go to www.tpx.com.

