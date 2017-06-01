Chris Rice Joins Lee Hecht Harrison as Managing Director, Global Talent Development

Newly created position will accelerate innovation and expand the service offerings of the company's award-winning Talent & Leadership Development business

MAITLAND, Florida, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH), the world's leading integrated talent development and transition company, announced that Chris Rice, former President and CEO of BlessingWhite, has joined the company as Managing Director, Global Talent Development, a newly-created position reporting to LHH President and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Alcide. Rice will accelerate the innovation and expansion of the company's award-winning Talent Development business, including leadership and employee development programs, executive coaching, and assessments that help companies transform their leaders and workforce by motivating and inspiring their employees and building high performance cultures.

"Developing talent is a key human capital priority for companies now and will continue to be in the future," stated LHH President and COO Peter Alcide, "Our clients want innovative talent development programs supported by technology that enables their employees to incorporate effective learning and development activities into their daily lives. Clients also expect data and analytics to measure the impact on behavior and culture change. We are making significant investments in people and technology to advance our already industry-leading capabilities in these areas and, Chris, who I have known and respected for many years, is the ideal person to help us innovate and accelerate our Talent Development business."

Rice has more than 30 years' experience in the Human Capital consulting business. He held executive positions with Gallup and Drake Beam Morin before becoming President and CEO of BlessingWhite from 1999 through 2015. Rice led BlessingWhite's entry into leadership and employee engagement consulting and the firm is now ranked as one of the world's premier companies in these sectors with clients including J&J, BMS, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Facebook, Microsoft, LVMH, Saudi Aramco, and Harvard University.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Lee Hecht Harrison team," says Rice. "LHH has been steadily building their Talent and Leadership development capabilities over the last few years and has been recognized by ALM Intelligence as one of the world's leading global providers of leadership development services. I'm looking forward to working with their exceptional team to further develop the company's talent development offerings supported by technology and data analytics."

About Lee Hecht Harrison

Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) helps companies transform their leaders and workforce so they can accelerate performance.

In an era of continuous change, successfully transforming your workforce depends on how well companies and their people embrace, navigate, and lead change; in the organization and their career. At Lee Hecht Harrison we use our expertise in talent development and transition to deliver tailored solutions that help our clients transform their leaders and workforce so they have the people and culture they need to evolve and grow. We are passionate about making a difference in peoples' careers and building better leaders so our clients can build a strong employer brand.

A division of The Adecco Group - the world's leading provider of workforce solutions - Lee Hecht Harrison's 4000 colleagues work with more than 7000 clients in over 60 countries around the world. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry leading technology and analytics required to manage the complexity associated with executing critical talent and workforce initiatives, reducing brand and operational risk. It's why 60% of Fortune 500 companies choose to work with us.

