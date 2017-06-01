Orthopedic Bone Cement Market Size Worth $1.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalorthopedic bone cement marketis expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing number of orthopedic surgeries is one of the key factors expected to drive revenue growth in coming few years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Orthopedic bone cement helps support and anchor artificial joints and fractured bones. It works by filling the empty space between the bone and an implant, which anchors the joint. This in turn provides stability and elasticity to the joints. Bone cement was introduced in 1940s and has been widely used by physicians since then. The increasing number of orthopedic surgeries globally is expected to boost demand for the cement in near future. As per Australian Society of Orthopedic Surgeons, the number of musculoskeletal surgeries had increased by 18% between 2007 and 2011 and is expected to witness continuous growth, which in turn is expected to create growth opportunity for the manufacturers.

Ageing population is another important factor responsible for increasing demand for bone cement. Old people are more susceptible to fractures and associated injury and often require joint replacement surgery. This cement provides a better alternative to screws and wires, which can create discomfort to the patients. According to a United Nations report in 2015, the population of people aged 60 years and above is projected to grow by 56% and is expected to reach 1.4 billion by 2030. This in turn is expected to bolster the patient pool for joint replacement surgeries and in turn propel revenue growth for bone cement market over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Orthopedic Bone Cement Market Analysis By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/orthopedic-bone-cement-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global orthopedic bone cement market size was estimated at USD 692.8 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025 Hospital emerged as the largest end-use segment in 2015 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 501.2 million by 2025

by 2025 Ambulatory surgical centers segment was USD 150.2 million in 2016 and is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the next 9 years

in 2016 and is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the next 9 years The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies in the region. This regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025

region is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies in the region. This regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025 Some of the key players including Stryker Corporation; Zimmer Biomet; DePuy Synthes; and Smith & Nephew, Inc. dominated the global market.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Wearable Injectors Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-injectors-market



Cardiovascular Needle Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardiovascular-needle-market



Wearable Injectors Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-injectors-market



Artificial Retinal Implants Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-retinal-implants-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global orthopedic bone cement market on the basis of end use and region:

Orthopedic Bone Cement End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Specialty Clinics

Orthopedic Bone Cement Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com