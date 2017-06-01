

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing growth unexpectedly improved at the fastest pace in three-and-a-half years in May on strong new order gains and weak inflationary pressures, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey Manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 53.5 from 51.7 in April. Economists had forecast a score of 51.4.



A PMI score above 50 suggests growth in the sector and the latest reading was the highest since December 2013.



New order growth was the biggest in 42 months, while output grew at the fastest pace since February 2014. Export demand grew at the second-fastest pace in more than three years. Employment rose at the fastest pace since February 2015.



Input price inflation was the slowest in eight months and output price inflation slid to a seven-month low.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX