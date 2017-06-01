AGOURA HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VAPE) (the "Company" or "Vape"), a holding company focused on providing healthy, efficient, and sustainable vaporization products, wants to provide the following operational update to investors.

Through its subsidiary HIVE Ceramics, the Company will continue operating and expanding its premier brand by further collaborating with industry leaders, releasing its own innovative designs and supplying its products to newcomers of this rapidly growing market. In an effort to communicate with and educate investors about HIVE, the Company would like to highlight some of its branded products and collaborations that have already become a staple in the industry.

Benjamin Beaulieu, Vape's CEO shared these highlights of the HIVE Ceramics product line:

"We have had very strong support for our D-NAIL® collaborations. These products pair with an electronic heated coil in order to give the end user an elevated level of control over what temperature they prefer to vaporize concentrates or essential oils. This control is ideal for consumers because it allows them to take advantage of all the benefits of ceramic versus other materials without being experienced with a Crème Brûlée torch (the common method of heating these elements)."

"We would like to highlight a few of our popular products, which include collaborations with one of the top brands in the industry; Quave Club Banger (QCB). We have released both male and female oriented ceramic Club Bangers as well as our in house ceramic Banger Cap. The Banger Cap is a sleek and compact carb cap with dabber that fits over the ceramic Club Banger like a glove."

"One of HIVE's first designs that remains a fan favorite is the Carb Cap with Stinger. Its universal fit allows this product to function with a majority of applications available today."

"HIVE launched the ONYX 14mm Domeless in 2016 and its quality has exceeded all of our expectations. The ONYX is the only Silicon Nitride application in the industry and helps to further cement the position of HIVE as a leader in innovation and design. We are working to release new products in this material before the end of 2017."

"As is common with Brothership Glass, the Ceramic Honey Bucket collaboration is designed specifically for the vaping connoisseur. Complex function paired with a one of a kind vaporizing experience, the Ceramic Honey Bucket is the Ferrari of our product line."

"We are continuing discussions regarding more collaborations and partnerships at all levels of the industry. We look forward to sharing more updates soon regarding the strategic and business development efforts we have described previously," Mr. Beaulieu concluded.

As the Medical Cannabis market continues to expand and more states adopt "recreational" guidelines, our target consumer base will grow accordingly. VAPE management believes that recent and future developments will help improve their position to take advantage of these market dynamics. The Company looks forward to participating in the growth and opportunities for the Cannabis industry now and long into the future.

