HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in commercial real estate services, announced today that Keith Hemshall has joined the firm as Executive Director, Head of Office Services for Hong Kong. Keith oversees the Hong Kong Office Services team in its daily operations, manages client relationships, and provides strategic oversight and direction for the growth of office agency and tenant advisory businesses.

Keith has over 27 years real estate experience in Hong Kong and Asia. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Keith worked with an international real estate consultancy for 16 years where he represented Swire Properties in the marketing of over 2,000,000 sq ft of Grade A office space in Quarry Bay. He then established the tenant representation service offering where he worked on some of Hong Kong's most high profile transactions with clients such as Citi, UBS and Societe Generale. After a 2-year stint managing a top interior design & build firm, Keith then established a boutique tenant representation business which he managed for 6 years.

"I am thrilled to join Cushman & Wakefield and have the opportunity to lead one of the most renowned office agency and tenant advisory platforms in Hong Kong," said Keith Hemshall. "I am confident that my experience in tenant representation and leasing transactions for MNCs will help advance Cushman & Wakefield's market share of office services in Hong Kong and further cement valuable relationships with corporate accounts."

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong commented: "We are very excited to welcome Keith to Cushman & Wakefield. With his extensive experience in the industry, I am confident that he will make a significant contribution to our office agency and tenant advisory capabilities, allowing the team to better capture business opportunities that arise from the vibrant occupier demand in Hong Kong."

