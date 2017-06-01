EXCHANGE NOTICE 1.6.2017 BONDS
BONDS LISTING ON 2.6.2017
1 bond issued by Kemira Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 2.6.2017. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 1.6.2017 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 2.6.2017
1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 2.6.2017 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Kemira Oyj. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633912
