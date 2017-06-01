Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä to supply two power plants to an Investor Owned Utility in the USA

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 1 June 2017 at 1 pm EET

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply two power plants having a total gross capacity of 188 MW to an Investor Owned Utility in the USA. The contract is contingent upon receipt of regulatory approvals and covers the engineering and equipment (EEQ) delivery for the two plants, both using natural gas as fuel. The equipment will be delivered in 2018, and the plants are scheduled to be operational in 2019. The order, valued at approximately EUR 80 million, is booked for the second quarter of 2017.

The power plants will provide reliable and affordable electricity for some 40,000 residential and business consumers. The power plants, both featuring Wärtsilä 50SG engines, will also help to offset a loss in generating capacity caused by the scheduled retirement of a local coal-fired plant. The switch from coal to Wärtsilä power plant running on clean natural gas will enable significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

After major contracts signed with the cities of Denton (https://www.wartsila.com/media/news/21-09-2016-wartsila-supplies-225-mw-power-plant-to-the-city-of-denton-texas-usa) and Tallahassee (http://www.wartsila.com/media/news/30-03-2017-wartsila-to-supply-two-power-plants-to-the-city-of-tallahassee-usa) over the past 12 months, Wärtsilä continues to grow its footprint in the USA. The current installed base, including projects under construction, is more than 3,000 MW. Globally, Wärtsilä's installed power plant base is 63 GW in 176 countries.

