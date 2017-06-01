pentahotels Promotes Andrew Munt to Vice President Operations

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

pentahotels, the neighbourhood lifestyle hotel group, has announced the promotion ofAndrew Munt to Vice President Operations. Effectivefrom 1 June 2017, Andrew will be responsible for hotel operations in his new role, leading a dynamic operations team.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518486/Andrew_Munt.jpg )



Having studied Hotel and Catering Management in Manchester, Andrew Munt joined pentahotels in 2010 and played an integral role in the brand's entry into the UK market as General Manager of pentahotel Reading. Riding on this success, his career moved swiftly on and he was promoted to Regional Director UK three years later, before becoming Head of pentahotels UK in 2016. During this period, he played an active role in the conversion of six new UK properties.

On the announcement of his appointment, Andrew Munt said: "Having been a part of the pentahotels group for eight years, I am delighted to have the opportunity to further engage in the strategic management of our global businesses. Customer expectations in the industry are evolving fast, and I am proud to take on the operations mantle for a brand that consistently stands out for its forward-thinking mindset and its ability to cater to these evolving consumer needs."

Today, pentahotels has a total of 27 operating hotels across seven countries over two continents, with more hotels under development across Asia and Europe. As the new Vice President Operations, Andrew will continue drawing on his expertise in hospitality and his intimate understanding of pentahotels' values to bring the brand vision and soul to life on a global level.

pentahotels represents a new generation of hotels,offering modern-minded individual and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its unique interior design and "neighbourhood" feel, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the industry's four-star segment. Thehallmark of the hotel chain is the pentalounge - a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception - that stands out with its "living room" look and feel. For further information and bookings, pleasevisithttp://www.pentahotels.com. Follow us onfacebook.com/pentahotels for our latest news.