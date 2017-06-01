Synopsys to Present and Exhibit at Infosecurity Europe 2017 on the Security Supply Chain for IoT Devices

LONDON, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Ralf Huuck, director and senior architect for the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, will speak at Infosecurity Europe in London, 6-8 June 2017. In the presentation titled, "The Security Supply Chain for IoT Devices," Mr. Huuck will explore the threat landscape of IoT software, how the supply chain influences IoT security, and the different roles suppliers, manufacturers and even regulatory authorities will need to play to achieve higher levels of security and mitigate future risks.

Synopsys' Infosecurity Europe Conference Session

What: Infosecurity Europe Strategy Talks

Topic: The Security Supply Chain for IoT Devices

When: Wednesday, 7 June

Time:16:00 - 16:25

More information can be found here.

Visit Synopsys at Infosecurity Europe 2017 at Stand G80

Synopsys' Software Integrity Group will also be showcasing the most comprehensive solutions for integrating security and quality into your software development lifecycle (SDLC) and supply chain. Synopsys provides the tools needed to help ensure the integrity of the applications that power businesses. Synopsys' holistic approach to software security combines best-in-breed products, industry-leading experts, and a broad portfolio of managed and professional services that work together to improve the accuracy of findings, speed up the delivery of results, and address unique application security challenges.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Platform

Through its Software Integrity Platform, Synopsys provides advanced solutions and services for improving software security and quality. This comprehensive platform of automated analysis and testing technologies integrates seamlessly into the software development process and enables organizations to detect and remediate quality defects, security vulnerabilities and compliance issues early in the software development lifecycle, as well as to gain security assurance and visibility into their software supply chain.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software' partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more atwww.synopsys.com.

