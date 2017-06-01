PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: PetLife Pharmaceuticals Launches New Website

HANCOCK, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: PTLF) (the "Company," "PetLife"), a developer of a new generation of high-potency veterinary cancer medications and nutraceuticals for pets, announced its new Website, www.petlifepharma.com.

PetLife has launched its new Website to incorporate the Company's recent announcement of its patent filings in the United States and India, as well as more information on the Company's short- and long-term plans, including the establishment of the PetLife Scorpion Ranch™ for Blue Scorpions, and the addition of Dr. Geoff's by PetLife™.

Dr. Ralph T. Salvagno, CEO of PetLife, stated, "Our Website will continue to evolve as activities, specifically the PetLife Scorpion Ranch™, are brought online. We will also be making announcements on the availability to consumers for our premier line of pet food."

The new Website also provides for the biographies of the management team, including Dr. Salvagno, Dr. Vivekananda Ramana, our Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Joel Beth Mitchell-Navratik, our Director of Veterinary Affairs. Dr. Ramana and his research team are working closely with Dr. Salvagno with our United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") application. Dr. Ramana has successfully registered 25 compounds with the FDA. Dr. Mitchell-Navratik, a veterinarian, is a key member of our scientific team.

About PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLF) (www.PetLifePharma.com) is a registered U.S. Veterinary Pharmaceutical company. PetLife's mission is to bring its new, non-toxic, bioactive nutraceuticals and prescription medications to the world of veterinary oncology with the ultimate goal of preventing cancer and extending the life of pets suffering from cancer while improving their quality of life. The Company's first product, Vitalzul™, is currently in testing. Vitalzul's™ active ingredients have been shown to have activity against several different cancer cell lines. In the U.S. alone, consumer spending on domestic companion animals reached over $60 billion in 2015, with over $29 billion spent on veterinary care and medications. PetLifes's acquired brand, Dr. Geoff's by PetLife™, will launch in 2017. PetLife Scorpion Ranch™ will break ground in 2017. PetLife anticipates incorporating Vitalzul™ in a new and advanced therapeutic pet food line in 2019.

