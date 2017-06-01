1 June 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the 'Company') has received the following notification from Robyn Perriss, Finance Director.

On 31 May 2017, Robyn Perriss exercised her right to acquire 4,999 deferred shares awarded at nil cost in March 2015 in respect of her 2014 financial year bonus. She subsequently sold 3,674 of the ordinary shares received, at an average price of 4312.354p per share, and retained 1,325 ordinary shares. The number of ordinary shares sold represented 0.004% of the ordinary shares in issue (less shares held in treasury) prior to such sale.

On 31 May 2017, Robyn Perriss exercised her right to acquire 20,584 performance shares awarded at nil cost in May 2014. These include rolled up dividend payments of 697 shares. She subsequently sold 15,129 of the ordinary shares received, at an average price of 4326.289p per share and retained 5,455 ordinary shares. The number of ordinary shares sold represented 0.016% of the ordinary shares in issue (less shares held in treasury) prior to such sale.

Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of Robyn Perriss is 17,868 ordinary shares representing 0.019% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). This brings the value of Robyn's shareholding to over 200% of her base salary, in line with Rightmove's recently approved Remuneration Policy.



Robyn also holds a Sharesave option over 912 ordinary shares, deferred share awards over 10,092 ordinary shares and 49,970 performance shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES