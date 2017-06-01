Research and Markets - Global Spinal Trauma Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.36% by 2021 - Key Vendors are DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Medtronic & Stryker

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global spinal trauma devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Spinal Trauma Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in volume of spinal non-fusion procedures. Many medical facilities are opting for spinal non-fusion procedures over fusion procedures. Because spinal non-fusion procedures help to preserve the mobility and stability of the spine and alleviate back and leg pain while enduring heavy loads.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of spinal trauma cases. A severe spinal injury leads to a complete or incomplete change in the function of the spinal cord. In an incomplete injury, the spinal cord is partially injured, and the person can retain some functions, whereas, in a complete injury, the spinal cord is fully injured, affecting all the functions. It is possible to regain some functions through treatment and physical therapy. Motor vehicle accidents, falls, sports injuries are the major cause of spinal injury.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complications associated with spinal trauma devices. Similar to all surgeries and procedures, spinal trauma device procedures may also cause complications. The surgical procedure itself may cause neurological or soft tissue damage and leads to paralysis. In some cases, bones take a longer time to fuse with spinal implants, which delays their union or may not fuse, resulting in non-union. These complications can lead the patients to undergo a second surgical procedure for bone fusion.



Key vendors:



DePuy Synthes

Globus Medical

Medtronic

Stryker



Other prominent vendors:



Arthrex

B. Braun Melsungen AG

NuVasive

ReWalk Robotics

Spinal Technology

Zimmer Biomet



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



