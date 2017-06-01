Research and Markets - Global Spinal Trauma Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.36% by 2021 - Key Vendors are DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Medtronic & Stryker

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Spinal Trauma Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global spinal trauma devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global Spinal Trauma Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in volume of spinal non-fusion procedures. Many medical facilities are opting for spinal non-fusion procedures over fusion procedures. Because spinal non-fusion procedures help to preserve the mobility and stability of the spine and alleviate back and leg pain while enduring heavy loads.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of spinal trauma cases. A severe spinal injury leads to a complete or incomplete change in the function of the spinal cord. In an incomplete injury, the spinal cord is partially injured, and the person can retain some functions, whereas, in a complete injury, the spinal cord is fully injured, affecting all the functions. It is possible to regain some functions through treatment and physical therapy. Motor vehicle accidents, falls, sports injuries are the major cause of spinal injury.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complications associated with spinal trauma devices. Similar to all surgeries and procedures, spinal trauma device procedures may also cause complications. The surgical procedure itself may cause neurological or soft tissue damage and leads to paralysis. In some cases, bones take a longer time to fuse with spinal implants, which delays their union or may not fuse, resulting in non-union. These complications can lead the patients to undergo a second surgical procedure for bone fusion.
Key vendors:
- DePuy Synthes
- Globus Medical
- Medtronic
- Stryker
Other prominent vendors:
- Arthrex
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- NuVasive
- ReWalk Robotics
- Spinal Technology
- Zimmer Biomet
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z3tz43/global_spinal
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716