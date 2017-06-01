BH Macro Limited - May 2017 Share Conversion Requests

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

May 2017 Share Conversion

1 June 2017

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 May 2017 Share Conversion Date:

73,111 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

486 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

36,551 EUR Shares to convert to GBP Shares

13,425 EUR Shares to convert to USD Share

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for May 2017 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 May 2017.

As previously announced, the Company's remaining Euro shares will be converted into Sterling shares on the basis of the 31 May 2017 net asset values on the same date as the conversions that have been requested for the 31 May 2017 conversion date.

