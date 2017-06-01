sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,50 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0MKUW ISIN: GG00B1NPGZ52 Ticker-Symbol: 3BH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED EUR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED EUR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.06.2017 | 12:11
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Macro Limited - May 2017 Share Conversion Requests

PR Newswire
London, June 1

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

May 2017 Share Conversion
1 June 2017

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 May 2017 Share Conversion Date:

73,111 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

486 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

36,551 EUR Shares to convert to GBP Shares

13,425 EUR Shares to convert to USD Share

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for May 2017 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 May 2017.

As previously announced, the Company's remaining Euro shares will be converted into Sterling shares on the basis of the 31 May 2017 net asset values on the same date as the conversions that have been requested for the 31 May 2017 conversion date.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736


© 2017 PR Newswire