

On 31 May 2017 at the Company's General Meeting held in Amsterdam, shareholders representing 58.91% of the issued share capital of the Company passed a single resolution, according to Dutch law, to extend the end of the Company's five month period for its accounts for the financial year 2016 to be prepared and made available to shareholders for inspection, until 31 October 2017.



The Company expects its accounts to be prepared and made available to shareholders before this date, and the Company notes that under the rules of the Nordic ABM exchange accounts were required to be disclosed earlier than under Dutch law, by 31 May.



Contacts: Jacob Broekhuijsen, Chief Executive Officer +44(0)203-728-4450 or info@sequa-petroleum.com



