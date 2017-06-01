MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 May 2017, Manchester & London Investment Trust plc had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary Shares in issue 22,457,042 Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 394,254 Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary Shares in issue 22,062,788

This information is published in accordance with paragraph 5.6 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For enquiries:

Geetika Dayal, Capita Asset Services

01392 477651