MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Total Voting Rights
As at 31 May 2017, Manchester & London Investment Trust plc had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:
|Number of Ordinary Shares in issue
|22,457,042
|Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury
|394,254
|Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary Shares in issue
|22,062,788
This information is published in accordance with paragraph 5.6 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
