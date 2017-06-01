sprite-preloader
01.06.2017
PR Newswire

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 May 2017, Manchester & London Investment Trust plc had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary Shares in issue22,457,042
Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury394,254
Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary Shares in issue22,062,788

This information is published in accordance with paragraph 5.6 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For enquiries:

Geetika Dayal, Capita Asset Services
01392 477651


