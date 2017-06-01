3D Laser Scanner Market worth 3.74 Billion USD by 2022 - Significant Deployment of 3D Laser Scanners in Various Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Laser Scanner Market by Range, Product, Offering, Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The 3D laser scanner market is expected to be worth USD 3.74 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2017 and 2022. The major drivers for the market include the high level of quality control and inspection standards offered by 3D laser scanners, significant deployment of 3D laser scanners in various industries, and the emerging market for 3D printers across the globe.

The report covers the 3D laser scanner market on the basis of range, product, application, offering end user, and geography. The study identifies and analyzes the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges for the market. It also profiles the key players operating in the 3D laser scanner market.

The quality control & inspection application held a larger share of the 3D laser scanner market in 2016. Quality control is an integral part of production process as it leads the production to run smooths and without incurring any extra cost. In the quality control & inspection application, 3D laser scanner is used for alignment, CAD-based inspection, dimensional analysis, and machine calibration, among others. Manufacturers have a robust inspection process to improve quality. Manufacturers use 3D laser scanners for accurate 3D scanning and inspection analysis to determine the corrective action without slowing down the production.



On the basis of end users, the automotive sector held the largest share in 2016, while architecture & construction industry is expected to witness the highest growth highest rate during the forecast period. The architecture & construction industry is gradually evolving and state-of-the-art solutions are being adopted to execute giant construction projects such as construction of bridges, multistoried buildings, expressways, and industrial plants. 3D laser scanner is a safe and fast way to capture the as-built information required for bridge and road design, monitoring, and inspection.



Companies Mentioned



360geo4tech

3D Digital Corp

3D Print & Project

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Creaform

Dewalt Corporation

Faro Technologies Inc.

Hexagon

Laser Aviation Inc.

Laser Scanning Australia Pty Ltd

Maptek Pty Ltd

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nextengine Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron, Inc.

Precise Visual Technologies

Renishaw PLC.

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

ShapegrABBer Inc.

Smartgeometrics

Surphaser

Teledyne Optech Incorporated

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Wenzel America , Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Range



7 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Product



8 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Offering



9 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Application



10 3D Laser Scanner Market, By End User



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



