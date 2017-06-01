ASM Launches New North American Division

MANCHESTER, England, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Airport Strategy and Marketing (ASM), the leading air route development consultancy based in the UK, has expanded its operations to include a North American division.

ASM's consultancy services provide airports and airlines with the strategic guidance to expand their route networks and increase passenger numbers. In addition to its consultancy division, ASM provides traffic forecasting and data products and an extensive range of route development training courses.

Two US-based consultants, Martin Kammerman and Ilona Cambron, have been recruited to provide route development services for the North American market.

Ilona Cambron brings 11 years of experience working with airports and airlines in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In her last role at a US-based consulting group, she was responsible for developing new domestic US and international route pairs.

Previously Ilona was responsible for air service development and marketing at four airports, including Russia's third largest, as part of the biggest airport management corporation in Russia.

Martin Kammerman has a wealth of airline experience having worked for United Airlines, US Airways and Continental Airlines for 25 years. Before departing United Airlines for a directorship at Sixel Consulting Group in 2015, he was responsible for all phases of domestic new market planning, competitive analysis and strategy, as well as the coordination and implementation of new routes.

The recruitment of Martin and Ilona is a significant move for ASM, marking the consultancy's first steps into the US. The employment of more consultants is underway as ASM plans to rapidly expand its presence in North America.

ASM's managing director, David Stroud said: "I'm very excited that ASM is launching in the largest aviation market in the world. We plan to grow and expand our footprint in this key territory alongside our existing global operations.

"I am looking forward to working with Ilona and Martin to build our business so that we achieve our ambition of becoming the leading route development consultancy within the US and North America."

ASM will be at the JumpStart conference in Providence (June 5-7) to launch its new division to the North American aviation industry.

More information can be viewed at http://www.asm-global.com

ASM has supported airports, airlines, tourism authorities and governments in the development of new routes since 1993. ASM was the creator of the Routes events.

ASM guides and supports clients through every step of the route development process; identifying potential new air services, preparingbusiness cases and presentations, negotiating with airlines and ensuring new routes are sustainable.

ASM is owned by UBM plc - the largest B2B event organiser in the world.Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors.Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed.Please visithttp://www.ubm.comfor the latest news and information about UBM.

