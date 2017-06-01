

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound retreated from recent highs against the other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.8755 against the euro and more than a 2-month low of 1.2441 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8714 and 1.2507, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 1.2829 from an early high of 1.2892.



The pound edged down to 142.53 against the yen, from an early 5-day high of 143.22.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around around 0.88 against the euro, 1.23 against the franc, 1.25 against the greenback and 140.00 against the yen.



