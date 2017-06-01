Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Market 2017 - Global Forecasts to 2021 & 2030 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Market by Technology, Components, Powertrain (Conventional Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021 & 2030" report to their offering.

In the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market, in terms of volume, the semi-autonomous vehicles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.85% from 2016 to 2021, whereas the autonomous vehicles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.26% from 2025 to 2030.

The semi-autonomous vehicles market volume is estimated to be 3.17 Million units in 2016, and is projected to reach 7.84 Million units by 2021. The autonomous vehicles market is estimated to be 0.18 Million units in 2025 and is projected to reach 1.01 Million units by 2030. This increase is triggered by certain factors, which covers aspects unlike the need for mitigating accidents due to human errors, ease in driving coupled with the safety and security concerns raised by consumer (customers) that leads to demand for high end technology leading to increased demand of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.



The semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type which are sub segmented by technology type (under semi-autonomous vehicle market > adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, intelligent park assist, adaptive front lightning, blind spot detection, emergency brake assist and others), under autonomous > RADAR, LIDAR, ultrasonic and others), component type (RADAR sensors, engine control units, fusion sensors, vision sensors, steering assist electronic control unit, cameras, 3D laser scanners, control processing units and ranging units), powertrain type (under semi-autonomous > conventional vehicle, hybrid vehicle, electric vehicle and under autonomous > conventional vehicle, hybrid vehicle, electric vehicle) and region (Asia pacific, Europe, North America and ROW).



The adaptive front light segment of the semi-autonomous vehicle market is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of volume, in 2016, whereas in autonomous vehicle market, RADAR segment account for the largest market share comparative to LIDAR in terms of volume, in 2025, owing to the utilization of LIDAR alternatives unlike Cameras and RADAR by automotive OEMs like Tesla. The park assist leads the semi-autonomous vehicle market, owing to its high usage mostly due to safety standards practiced in most of the nations across the globe in semi-autonomous vehicles, the second largest segment is lane keep assist with largest market share, in terms of volume, in 2016.



Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the semi-autonomous vehicles market, in terms of volume, in 2021, taking into consideration the voluminous production in countries unlike China, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia. An increase in semi-autonomous vehicles volumes in recent years has been witnessed, as the OEMs are catering not only to the domestic demand but to overseas demand as well. Asia Pacific region is followed by Europe and North America in terms of volume.



Autonomous vehicles are anticipated to be highly priced chiefly due to the introduction of new commercialized technological systems into the vehicles. Most of the advanced technologies are embedded in the luxury and premium car segments that have a limited customer base owing to their high price, hence high vehicle cost is likely to dampen the market growth.



Volkswagen AG, a global automobile manufacturing group is headquartered at Wolfsburg, Germany. The group comprises of twelve brands from seven European countries. The company operates 121 production plants and has 610,076 employees across the world. It has a strong presence chiefly in Europe, the U.S., and Asia-Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type



7 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Technology



8 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Component



9 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Powertrain Type



10 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market, By Region



Major players profiled in the report are:



Volkswagen Group (Germany)

Nissan motor ( Japan )

) Daimler (Germany)

Tesla Motors (U.S.)

Continental Ag (Germany)

Bosch (Germany)

Delphi Automotive (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Visteon Corporation (U.S.)



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2c2mxt/semiautonomous

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716