Olfactory Biosciences Corp: OLFC: New Strong Stock Buy due to High Demand for Inexpensive Natural Medicines

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / Olfactory Biosciences Corp. ( OLFC) is a life sciences company that focuses on designing products that contribute to better health using only natural phytochemicals and phytonutrients. The new website http://olfcinvestor.com provides investor information as well as the Company's products.

The company is currently raising up to $3 million in a private placement at $ 1 a share. (based on the company's valuation). The offering is being conducted under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act.

The Company has 12 advanced natural medicines but is focusing on its Autism related product, NOXO Sensory Gel™ as well as its unusual, NOXO Hungermgmt™ product that supports regular diets and assures significant weight loss.

Allan B, a medical professional said: " I carefully studied the mechanism of action of this product. Knowing that our brain controls everything including behaviors, it makes sense that this product can "tweak" the brain neurotransmitters to elicit the desired effect. Meltdowns are a thing of the past with NOXO Sensory Gel™ I hope this helps other families who have been impacted by autism."

OLFC is the first to developed next generation natural medicines. Being a virtual company and utilizing computer and telecommunications to extend our science technologies and capabilities. We maximize product margins and profits and have unusual growth profit potential. http://olfcinvestor.com

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Olfactory Biosciences offers advanced non-prescription natural medicines. They are nasal gels applied for relief of common conditions such as sensory issues, food cravings and binging, stress and anxiety, memory and concentration and sleep issues. http://noxoinfo.com

"Our new natural, effective medicines are years ahead of equivalent prescription medicines," said Richard Stevenson, President. "Our discoveries reveal and prove beyond doubt that direct delivery to the CNS (our brain) enhances our bodies defenses and slows up aging.

Olfactory Biosciences Corp. continues to lead the field of advanced natural medicines with unique external delivery systems. The company develops topical medicine products that can modify behavior or provide relief to common behavior challenges.

