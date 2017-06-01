Mosaic Finance have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Wednesday, May 31st, 2017. The trading id for Mosaic Finance is MOSMM.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse on telephone number +46 8 405 7381.



Nasdaq



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633920