Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.06.2017 | 12:41
PR Newswire

Polyol Sweeteners Market Worth 3.30 Billion USD by 2022 - Analysis By Type, Form, Application, Function & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polyol Sweeteners Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global polyol sweeteners market has grown steadily in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 3.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022. The growth in demand for low-calorie and healthier food & beverage products is the major driving factor of this market.

In the form segment, the market has been segmented on the basis of powder/crystal and liquid/syrup. Liquid polyol sweeteners are most widely used by manufacturers compared to other forms, since liquid polyol sweeteners are cost-effective as they require lesser processing cost and time in comparison with powdered polyol sweeteners; hence, the liquid/syrup segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The liquid form is largely used in the production of oral care products, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical products.



On the basis of type, the global market is segmented by sorbitol, maltitol, erythritol, xylitol, isomalt, and others. The sorbitol segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016. It is primarily used as a sweetener, humectant, flavoring agent, and diuretic dehydrating agent for various applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products. It provides dietary energy and around 60% sweetness as against sugar. Sorbitol is also found naturally in several stone fruits and berries from trees of the genus, Sorbus. It acts as a sugar substitute or food additive that imitates regular sugar in taste.



The global market, by function, is segmented into flavoring & sweetening agents, bulking agent, excipients, humectants, and others. Polyol sweeteners have been gaining popularity as excipients in pharmaceutical applications. An excipient is a substance used along with active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in pharmaceutical products. They are preferred due to their sweetness and tooth-friendliness, especially in formulations such as lozenges or chewable tablets.


Companies Mentioned

  • American International Foods Inc. (U.S.)
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)
  • B Food Science Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Batory Foods (U.S.)
  • Beckman Kenko (Germany)
  • Cargill (U.S.)
  • Dfi Corporation (U.S.)
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)
  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH (Singapore)
  • Fraken Biochem (China)
  • Gulshan Polyol Limited (India)
  • Hyet Sweet (U.S.)
  • Ingredion Incorporated. (U.S.)
  • Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)
  • Kashyap Sweeteners (India)
  • Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Novagreen Inc. (Canada)
  • Roquette Freres S.A. (France)
  • Spi Pharma (U.S.)
  • Sweeteners Plus Inc. (U.S.)
  • Südzucker(Germany)
  • Tereos(France)
  • Ingredeint House (U.S.)
  • Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. (India)
  • Zuchem Inc. (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Type

7 Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Form

8 Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Application

9 Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Function (Qualitative)

10 Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ndsnmw/polyol_sweeteners

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire