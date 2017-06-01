Polyol Sweeteners Market Worth 3.30 Billion USD by 2022 - Analysis By Type, Form, Application, Function & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polyol sweeteners market has grown steadily in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 3.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022. The growth in demand for low-calorie and healthier food & beverage products is the major driving factor of this market.

In the form segment, the market has been segmented on the basis of powder/crystal and liquid/syrup. Liquid polyol sweeteners are most widely used by manufacturers compared to other forms, since liquid polyol sweeteners are cost-effective as they require lesser processing cost and time in comparison with powdered polyol sweeteners; hence, the liquid/syrup segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The liquid form is largely used in the production of oral care products, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical products.

On the basis of type, the global market is segmented by sorbitol, maltitol, erythritol, xylitol, isomalt, and others. The sorbitol segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016. It is primarily used as a sweetener, humectant, flavoring agent, and diuretic dehydrating agent for various applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products. It provides dietary energy and around 60% sweetness as against sugar. Sorbitol is also found naturally in several stone fruits and berries from trees of the genus, Sorbus. It acts as a sugar substitute or food additive that imitates regular sugar in taste.

The global market, by function, is segmented into flavoring & sweetening agents, bulking agent, excipients, humectants, and others. Polyol sweeteners have been gaining popularity as excipients in pharmaceutical applications. An excipient is a substance used along with active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in pharmaceutical products. They are preferred due to their sweetness and tooth-friendliness, especially in formulations such as lozenges or chewable tablets.

