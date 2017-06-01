

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.8 million, or $0.18 per share. This was higher than $0.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $25.6 million. This was up from $22.3 million last year.



Graham Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.8 Mln. vs. $0.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 260.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 260.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q4): $25.6 Mln vs. $22.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.8%



